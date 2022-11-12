First and third place for Mercedes at the end of the Brazil Sprint Race. Read this way, the final result of the mini-race held at Interlagos suggests that we have returned to a race weekend in 2021. The success of George Russell and the ‘bronze medal’ collected by Lewis Hamilton on the San Paolo circuit they clearly confirmed all the steps forward made in recent weeks by the Brackley team. And tomorrow for the silver arrows there will be a return to the past, with a front row entirely monopolized thanks to the five-position retreat that Carlos Sainz will have to suffer, excellent second today with Ferrari.

The team principal of the Cavallino team, Mattia Binottoanalyzing the Sprint race to the microphones of Sky Sport F1, had words of praise for the home of the Star. A U-turn, that of the number one Ferrari, compared to his comments a few months ago, in which he didn’t seem too worried about Mercedes. “Today’s minigara was tomorrow’s appetizer – said Binotto – and tire degradation is an important element. Tomorrow there will be close fights and the strategy will be crucial, because there will be more stops. We saw a very strong Mercedes on race pace and degradation, so we will prepare for tomorrow “.

To console Binotto, however, there are the good signs also shown by Ferrari, definitely revitalized on the Brazilian ups and downs compared to what was seen two weeks ago in Mexico. “Is Ferrari back? Compared to the last GP, yes: we don’t have the difficulties we had in Mexico here – concluded Binotto – but we’ll see tomorrow in the race. There we also had power unit problems that we know we don’t have here. This gives us a good hand“. After today’s Sprint and two races from the end of the season, Ferrari must defend a margin of 36 points on the Mercedes to keep second place.