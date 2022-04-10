There Ferrari he showed in the first few races that he is – at the moment – the fastest and most competitive car on the grid, capable of adapting to very different tracks and always fighting there in front. But even before that, the F1-75 proved to be a car extremely reliableespecially if the comparison is with the first of its rivals (at least on paper).

Between Sakhir, Jeddah and Melbourne, the Red Bull took home three retirements, two of which with its flagship Max Verstappen. The Dutch, fresh world champion and eager to fight on an equal footing with one of his historical rivals, now accuses a very heavy delay in the standings which, despite a very long calendar, will be difficult to fill.

On the issue of reliability, Mattia Binotto was also teased, obviously in seventh heaven after the Australian triumph: “Ross Brawn has always taught me that to win you must first get to the finish line. This is a fundamental aspect to obtain the best result and our approach goes precisely in this direction. Reliability must always be there: it is a continuous research and is never guaranteed. We party here in Melbourne, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it will always be like this. But now we enjoy it “.