It was a Catalan Sunday that was anything but exciting for Ferrari. If the biggest regret is having lost a practically certain victory with Charles Leclerc, also the performance not yet at the top of Carlos Sainz could start to play a very important role in the close fight against Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

The Spaniard made several mistakes in the first phase of the race, first at the start losing several positions (not perfect deadlift, almost from an early start) and then going into a spin due to an intense gust of wind that destabilized the rear of his F1- 75.

Mattia Binotto tried to explain the main problem that afflicts his driver at the start of the season, without creating unnecessary alarmism or worries that can put even more pressure: “There is no Sainz problem. Right now Leclerc is driving in a divine way, accepting a car even oversteering. It is not always easy for a driver to drive with such a budget, there are those who prefer more understeer. Carlos will get there too. He knows how to study, looks at the data. We also have to give him a car fast enough to be ahead of everyone anyway ”.

The Red team principal obviously wanted to reinforce his team too congratulations to Leclerc: “He is maturing a lot as a leader, both in attitude and attitude. To calm the mechanics in the pits, a pat on the back, come to the wall, his interaction and his interviews. I must say this is a good sign. It gives serenity to the environment, helps to work with the right attitude and gives good hope “.