The heat of Paul Ricard will be the theme that will decide the French Grand Prix. The asphalt temperature is close to 60 degrees and for the drivers it will be a real challenge to treat the tires with kindness and extend their life to avoid an extra stop. Mattia Binotto, before the race in Le Castellet, he did not want to anticipate anything about the strategy: three pit stops are also possible, for the engineer from Reggio Emilia. The important thing is that teams and riders know when to push and when to manage.

“There was certainly satisfaction at the beginning of the season as well, after that moment we focused on always improving. Today we are here to get the best result. Tires? Let’s see who consumes them the most, but tire management is undoubtedly the theme of the race. Between one, two or even three stops the riders must be able to understand if the degradation is high, when to stop and when to push. A lot of time is wasted in the pit lane, thoughFerrari team principal told a Sky Sport F1. “Strategy? It is easier if both are in front, so they can help each other and maybe switch positions. So it is more difficult, but I’m counting on a lion race from Carlos. The first laps will be important but he too will have to manage the tires. 2023? We hope they do not copy too much, this is also a development theme, it is normal to see the solutions of others and choose the best ones“.