After three practically perfect races except for the choice of the ‘less exhaust’ set-up in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia (to safeguard the tires in the race where the degradation of the hard compound was not as high as one could imagine), in Imola on the occasion of the home race there Ferrari recorded the first small mistakes that made the difference between a second place and a sixth at the finish line, by far the worst Sunday out of four so far.

The team principal of the Scuderia di Maranello Mattia Binotto with great clarity to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 analyzed an imperfect Sunday by Ferrari, from Leclerc’s driving mistake in the Variante Alta, to that of the mechanics in the garage at the first pit stop. The stop lasted 3.7 seconds due to a delay at the rear left, moments that made the difference allowing Sergio Perez with a hot tire to recover the second position at Villeneuve on Leclerc, becoming an insurmountable obstacle for the Monegasque, also because the DRS was authorized with great delay in relation to the track conditions. Leclerc at the start had climbed to fourth position, managing to pass Lando Norris with a nice overtaking inside the Tamburello, taking the risk of taking advantage of the wettest trajectory.

“The spirit is right, we don’t have to break down, we have to keep morale high, today small episodes and details have made the difference – the words of Binotto – the start, the pit stop that did not give the necessary margin on Perez, the accident of Sainz, who was unable to gain experience in the race for the second consecutive Sunday and today was innocent. It is part of the sport, we could have achieved a good result and it wasn’t like that. We have to keep up with Red Bull in terms of developments and fight as Charles said, who is disappointed because he has not collected what he could have collected “.