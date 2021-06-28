Mattia Binotto faces the present thinking about the future, when Ferrari will have to return to being a protagonist in the F1 world championship by exploiting the change in regulations with the transition to ground-effect single-seaters next year.

The Scuderia is in contention with McLaren for third place in the Constructors’ World Championship and the result of the Red Bull Ring, after the serious setback at Paul Ricard, encourages the idea that the goal is attainable for the Prancing Horse team…

“If we look at France, a weekend emerges that we could have prepared better, but compared to last year, there has been a significant improvement which I think is evident, but there is still something missing to think about joining the top teams”.

“Let’s not forget that our car is the same as the one in Bahrain on which we try to maximize its full potential. Sometimes we didn’t succeed like in France, perhaps with choices that in hindsight could have been different, but also due to the weaknesses of the car itself. These weaknesses will not disappear, just as the differences from the best will not disappear. On this it is better not to delude oneself ”.

I believe that on our part there is a desire to do better, to correct mistakes and to learn. This is true in all areas of work: if we look at yesterday’s stops, they were good pit stops, as well as the race strategy, the set-up choices and the integration of the drivers, but there are many things still to be done. to make sure that next year we can have a better car and a team that can be competitive ”.

Did you expect such a strong Red Bull and a struggling Mercedes after seven world titles in a row?

“Before looking at the technical aspect, and it must be acknowledged that Red Bull did a great job, I think it is fair to underline that they are achieving excellent results because they can count on a team that has been stable for many years, despite having faced difficulties. despite not winning, they continued to build a group to try and improve their car. And what we see now is the result of that work ”.

Mattia does not say it clearly, but Ferrari is drawing inspiration precisely from the modalities that brought Red Bull back into vogue: no market hit, but the cohesion of a group that is cementing itself in an ambitious project for 2022 …

“If, on the other hand, we look at Mercedes already in the course of last year there have been significant internal changes, with roles that may have been revised and the signing with the driver that came only in February. I think they are signs of a distraction that has led to the current situation ”.

There is a lot of talk about a possible jump in power of the Honda engine …

“I don’t agree with what I hear and read around, because the performance of the Honda engine, looking at the GPS data, corresponds to the performance they had at the beginning of the season in Bahrain”.

“Then they had to reduce performance due to reliability issues. I believe that by solving them they have returned to the standards they had at the beginning of the season. There has been no growth. We from Bahrain onwards have always had the same level of performance because the engine allowed it. So for Red Bull it is not a question of having taken a step forward, because this would not be allowed by the regulation ”.