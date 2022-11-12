The weekend of the Brazilian Grand Prix has started and is continuing in the name of surprises, entertainment and fun. After yesterday’s sensational pole position earned by Kevin Magnussen, George Russell won today in the third and final Sprint Race of 2022. The Mercedes driver preceded the Ferrari of Interlagos at the finish line of the Interlagos mini-race Carlos Sainz, author of a splendid test, crowned by a spectacular overtaking on Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, complete with slight contact between the two cars. Unfortunately, the Spaniard will not be able to start from the front row on the grid tomorrow. In fact, the replacement of the internal combustion engine will make it go back up to the seventh box.

To complete the good day for the reds, he thought about it Charles Leclerc, able to move up the group from tenth to sixth position. The Monegasque also limited the damage in the standings in the duel for second place in the championship against the second Red Bull driver, Sergio Perez. In fact, Checo finished fifth, earning just one point in the general classification over the driver from Maranello. The Ferrari team principal intervened precisely on the Leclerc-Perez duel Mattia Binottowhich he linked with Sky Sport F1 directly from his position in Maranello, where he stayed during the F1 trip to Paulista. The number of the red wall has removed a few pebbles from his shoes after the controversy that broke out following the strategic mistakes made by his team in qualifying.

Binotto showed amazement for the failure to order the Red Bull team, who would have had the opportunity to earn Sergio Perez an extra point by ordering Verstappen, who finished fourth, to allow himself to be overtaken by his box mate. Perez himself, via radio, had asked to have that position. “I am surprised that Red Bull has not swapped positions – remarked the Ferrari team principal – it was very simple, almost trivial to do and they didn’t. Strange, you can see that they too have their difficulties in making themselves understood by the pilots. The battle for second place? We care too, it’s important for the Manufacturers and the Drivers, especially for Charles, for how he started at the beginning of the year “.