The dark clouds over Maranello are now gathering even more. Because Ferrari puts the team boss of the Formula 1 team, Mattia Binotto, on the street. Or well, he leaves himself. Kind of. As of December 31, Binotto will leave his seat as head of Scuderia Ferrari. He has been working for Ferrari since 1995, which ends this year.

Binotto’s departure has been in the air for some time. Strategic blunders, bad pit stops and other mistakes ensured that Verstappen drove towards his second world title with a smile. While it didn’t look like that at the beginning of the season. Ferrari had a strong package and Charles Leclerc also seemed ready to put the heat on Verstappen. Nothing turned out to be less true.

Binotto responds to his dismissal

Binotto is saddened by his departure: “With all the regret this entails, I have decided to end the collaboration with Ferrari. I’m leaving the company I love, which I’ve been a part of for 28 years.” Okay, so he decided on his own. Of course. And he also has great expectations for the Ferrari team. “I leave behind a united and growing team. A strong team that is ready, I’m sure, to reach the highest goals,” says Binotto. We also take this with a grain of salt.

Ferrari’s big boss Benedetto Vigna thanks Binotto for the work he has done: “I want to thank Mattia for his work over the last 28 years at Ferrari and in particular for bringing the team back to a competitive position in the last year.’ Vigna has a point there, although it remains all good talk. The point is that the performance was poor. Just like in the period of the previous team boss, Arrivabene, who also failed to bring Ferrari to the top. So now Binotto awaits the same fate as Arrivabene in 2019. Exit.

Ferrari does not yet know who will be Binotto’s replacement, they say. They are now starting the process in which they will see who should become the new team boss. This process is expected to be completed in early 2023. So before the first training days of the new season there is probably already a new emperor who can reign at Ferrari. And can hope for better results…