The Spanish Grand Prix has revived a fast Mercedes, able to annoy what seemed an unbreakable combination up to Miami: Red Bull and Ferrari have one more opponent. But how dangerous? The W13 apparently solved the problems of porpoising and she showed up in all free practice sessions and in qualifying. Then, in the race, George Russell defended himself like a lion from the assaults of Max Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton furiously recovered from penultimate to fourth position (which later became fifth due to a hydraulic problem) after a first lap contact with Kevin Magnussen. From this Grand Prix it seems that Mercedes has returned to the level of Red Bull and Ferrari, yet George Russell was in fact pushing Verstappen away from Charles Leclerc, and finished 32 seconds behind the winner. Also for this reason the Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is skeptical about the recovery of the Mercedes. Which has improved, yes, but it still wouldn’t be at the level of the best two.

“Play it until the last race? I do not know this. We can certainly play it in the next races. Once again, those developments that can and will be made from here to the end will count. To date, after six races, the team has made a good car and has been able to develop it, this is the most important thing. Ferrari is a team that also knows how to develop the car. If there could be any doubts, the basis is good, we have developed it and will continue to do so“, Binotto told a Sky Sport F1. “Mercedes needle scales? Having it closer means that in some races it can take points away from some. Today Russell takes points away from us. But they finish 30 seconds behind before the last lap. If Charles had been there Russell would have been 40-45 seconds behind. There are 7 tenths per lap in Barcelona. They got closer but on a 1:15 track, 1:20 is always 7 and a half tenths. They have improved and in circumstances like today will take away points. Well Monaco is next week. We are at Charles’s house, he cares a lot, just as we care a lot. We want a good result to keep the championship alive“.