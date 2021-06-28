The answer has arrived. Dry, clear, decisive. But not enough. Not because the Ferrari was preceded by Lando Norris (with a normal race at least Charles Leclerc would have reached the top-5), and because the Red Bull Ring is more of a traction circuit than a distance one. And so he smiles and smiles at Ferrari, sixth and seventh in the Styrian Grand Prix, as long as he remains dry even in seven days. The problems could come back though Silverstone (11 July), a historic circuit made up of high-speed corners, which therefore presents the difficulties that the Red had found in France.

GP Styria 2021, order of arrival

That’s why team principal Mattia Binotto look at this challenge as a litmus test, without dwelling too much on replay by Spielberg: “What if we were in France today? With hindsight, even at Paul Ricard we could have made different choices. The situation could change, but not drastically. We will have the counter-proof, the litmus test, at Silverstone. There we will tackle a medium-high speed track again, with a lot of energy required from the front tires. We will prepare better than in France“, These are the words a Sky Sport F1.