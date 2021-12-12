2021 mission accomplished. Ferrari took third place in the Constructors’ World Championship and closed the season with a flourish, with a clawed podium in the last kilometers by Carlos Sainz Jr. due to the unexpected retirement of Sergio Perez due to reliability problems encountered on his RB16B.

At the end of the race, Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto spoke to Sky Sport F1 and answered several questions about the 2021 season, but also about expectations related to the next one, when Ferrari will be called to return to fight for the world titles. after several seasons as a supporting actor.

Binotto, how do you judge Ferrari’s last 2021 race?

“A podium is always nice, but seeing others celebrating is never my desire. But I have to think about our race, our season, and to finish with a podium is certainly encouraging”.

What are the sensations related to next season?

“The feeling is that there are so many unknowns at this moment. We don’t know anything, there are no references and we don’t know what the others are doing, where they are. We don’t even have bases since this year. curiosity to see what it will be like but it’s just a few weeks away. A few weeks and we’ll be back on track. We’ve been working on 2022 for a long time. The team is giving its best, its best, the commitment is enormous. For us it will be an important moment. to understand our true value “.

Do you think Leclerc will be even more motivated at the start of next season after being beaten in the standings by teammate Carlos Sainz?

“I am convinced that next season Leclerc will be charged and I hope so. Through certain disappointments they help to improve. Surely he will be disappointed to have finished the year behind Carlos, but also from today’s race. He did not achieve the result I was hoping for. and that he could potentially do. I am convinced that he has improved further and alongside he has a driver who is an excellent reference. Sainz himself has improved a lot in the second part of the season “.

Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari, third place, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, first place, Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, celebrate on the podium Rose Water Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Will 2022 necessarily be a leap of faith for everyone?

“2022 will be a big discontinuity, even for those who have to drive. A new driving style will have to be learned. Maybe those who did well in F2 will have an advantage next year, but that’s all to be seen. I think it will not be possible to judge the first 2 or 3 GPs. Everyone will have to adapt, even the teams with the engineers and the set-up “.

How do you judge Ferrari’s 2021 season?

“We have grown a lot compared to last year and it is certainly an encouraging thing. We want to fight for higher positions, but this year, compared to last year, we have done much better. We have almost always scored points and this helps a lot. . We took Sainz for this too, because in the race he is always very consistent, fast and he showed it. I’m happy to be able to count on 2 strong riders and I think I have the best driver pair from the point of view of the Constructors’ Championship. “

Mercedes made a double appeal at the end of the race. What do you think about it?

“It’s difficult to judge. I always have confidence in the work of the race direction. I think appeals are part of the game.”