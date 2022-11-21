“Nobody had promised the world title, we showed up almost ready for the appointment and nobody believed in our competitiveness at the beginning of the year“. Matthias Binotto to the microphones of Sky Sports at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix he reiterated a concept he had already expressed in unsuspecting times when Ferrari was in full battle to win the world title. Interviewed by BBCindeed, the team principal of the Scuderia di Maranello had underlined that “Being competitive and winning the World Cup are two different things”. The F1-75 at the start of the season came out of the blocks in an overbearing way and in the hands of Charles Leclerc it immediately opened a significant gap against the competition.

The Mercedes W13 was unable to emerge from the design tunnel until the end of the season unlike the Red Bull RB18, which responded to the initial troubles with an irresistible crescendo for Ferrari, forced to surrender and abandon dreams of glory with great advance, an evolution that wasn’t easy to predict in light of the performance of the Ducati in the first part of the championship. All the gears of the Scuderia di Maranello creakedfrom strategic decisions to reliability, including a driving error by Charles Leclerc in bloody France.

It was precisely at Paul Ricard that Max Verstappen became aware that he would be world champion again in light of the advantage he had in the standings combined with a Red Bull that he had found after losing the aerodynamic balance in Austria due to non-productive updates . In Abu Dhabi Ferrari saved what could be saved, that is the two second places in the World Cupa result that is by no means to be despised if one considers that the Scuderia from Maranello came from two years without victories to its credit.

Mattia Binotto gave his team a high mark, not hiding that there is still the definitive step to take, the most difficult one: “The rumors about me for the team annoyed me, and I saw them disoriented. But I’m proud, they reacted together giving a strong signal. A lot of criticism, the shoulders are strengthened, we will only count on ourselves. With the management we will talk about the medium and long term, stability is fundamental. Where to improve? Engine reliability, here ‘held back’ as a precaution, and race pace: strategies will come easier. The vote? Between 7.5 and 8, even if it hasn’t been a perfect season. But the goal was to be competitive again, nobody believed it, we achieved it. We didn’t promise to win, we weren’t mature. It will be the next step, the most difficult”.