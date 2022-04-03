The start of the 2022 season brought great joy to the fans of the Ferrari, with the first double in over two years. The fears of a flash in the pan were immediately dispelled in Jeddah, where the F1-75 proved fast even on a track that theoretically should have disadvantaged it compared to Red Bull, a sign that in Maranello they worked better than everyone in 2021 in sight. of the new generation of Formula 1.

A work that sees team principal Mattia on the cover Binotto. Just as the criticisms for the previous two years, lived through a thousand difficulties, were understandable, now the praise for the engineer from Reggio is right. Which, however, he wants to share the merits with the whole team. Reason why he chose to get on the podium in Bahrain after the one-two signed by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

“I don’t normally go to the podium, it’s not in my character. I thought about it a lot and in the end I convinced myself to do it, because I believed it was the best way to represent the whole team and not just a part. If we had chosen someone from the engine department or aerodynamics, for example, it would have represented only a part. And instead that shotgun belongs to all of us“, Binotto told a Bild. “Looking down, I saw the whole team with flags. And that gives you an extra boost in motivation. Everyone in Ferrari was waiting for the new season and we put a lot of work and a lot of passion into it. We knew we had a good car, but we didn’t realize how good it was until after the initial race. It was a great relief for all of us. Did we celebrate? No, we arrived late at the hotel and had an early flight to Italy. But we brought the trophies to Maranello and saw the happiness on everyone’s faces, this was enough“.