Over the course of the season the Ferrari she drew compliments and criticism from her fans. In fact, the Scuderia di Maranello proved to be the first or second car in every Grand Prix, but some strategic choices and some reliability problems ended up compromising the results of the F1-75. Before the Hungarian Grand Prix, there were undoubtedly some of the races that ended up in the eye of the storm Montecarlo And Silverstone: in the first, Ferrari threw out the front row and went towards a strategic Caporetto, in the second the wall differentiated the choices between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, keeping the Monegasque on the track (and in the lead) despite mounting old hard tires, in fact leveling the road to a victory for the Spaniard, who instead had fresh and soft tires.

Before the collapse in Hungary, Binotto defended the work of Silverstone, preserving the regrets for Monte Carlo and for the points thrown away due to reliability: “It takes courage and recklessness to be a team principal. It is a complex profession and in hindsight we all do better than ‘direct’. I am convinced that our team is strong also at a strategic level: we often look at mistakes and not at what we get right. I am thinking, for example, of Austria, where we made the strategy, while in France we were the only ones to have brought two medium tires in the race, the others had less courage at the wall and had the toughest. This is a team that has the right mentality to take its responsibilities and make its choices decisively, even if sometimes – with hindsight – they are not the best. I would like to play Monaco all over again: not having won there starting from the front row is almost incredible, then it started raining when we were on the grid and everything happened; for Silverstone, I’m sorry how it turned out but I think the choice was right. Then it went how it went, and I don’t know what would have happened if Charles had stopped and Hamilton had stayed on track with a hard tire“, These are his words a Sky Sport F1. “There have been many regrets this year, we could have won five more races, but for one reason or another it didn’t happen. We had some reliability problems, which is a technical issue, but we have to keep working hard and looking forward. We will soon find the reliability we need. It’s a shame, there are remorse, we could have been 9-3 in terms of victories, because we always had problems when we were in the lead, Red Bull always when it was behind.“.