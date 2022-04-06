In the opening race of the 2022 World Cup in Bahrain, the Ferrari was able to take pole and position and victory with Charles Leclerc, while seven days later it was Red Bull who rejoiced in Saudi Arabia with Sergio Perez’s pole and Max Verstappen’s success. On both occasions the two teams found themselves fighting wheel to wheel with their fittest drivers, namely Leclerc and Verstappen, giving a great show to fans and enthusiasts, who remained glued to the television screens following the battle between two of the best. talents present on the starting grid. Mercedes, at the moment, travels detached in virtual third place, and this gives us a foretaste of a possible restricted world fight between Ferrari and Red Bull, at least for the first part of the championship. In fact, we are facing the first months of a regulatory revolution, with a steep development curve that can offer many surprises in the next seasonal events.

Over the next weekend, Formula 1 will return to Australia, a rather peculiar city track, which will further measure the two teams’ dreams of glory. Mattia Binotto, manager of the Ferrari Sports Management, these days he did not want to put too much pressure on his men. With only 2 races behind him out of a total of 23, it is better to go with lead feet: “Being up there fighting was our goal for the start of the season and we can be really satisfied. Maintaining a high level in such a long season will be a challenge, but not only for us, it will be for all the teams. Personally I believe that Red Bull is the strongest and the favorite “admitted to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 Uk. Carlos Sainz instead praised the rival teams: “I was impressed with the cars designed by Red Bull and Mercedes, considering the shorter time in the wind tunnel they had in the wind tunnel compared to us and they were fighting like that for the championship.”