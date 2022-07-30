The optimistic team principal in view of the Hungarian GP: “We missed the pole, but it’s good not to be satisfied to be just behind. Leclerc and Sainz will know how to behave, there is unity of purpose. The season? redraw Monaco “

– budapest (hungary)

“Nobody smiled and this is nice, as if a 2nd and 3rd place are not good. If we didn’t smile it is because we knew that our potential is higher. We missed a pole, but the race is still to be written”. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto told Sky, commenting on qualifying for the Hungarian GP scheduled for tomorrow. “Tomorrow will be a difficult race, many of us went fast. We must try not to make mistakes and bring home the best possible result. I am not signing for a 2nd place, not even for a 2nd and 3rd place” said Binotto .

right mindset – "Leclerc and Sainz? Between the two there is transparency, clarity of purpose, they know what the goal is, they know how to behave. Both of them must be motivated, even in the excellent constructors' classification. Ours is a strong team, also in terms of strategies. . Often we look at when things are not going well, forgetting when we have intuitions. The team has the right mentality, to take responsibility and make the right choices, sometimes not good but with hindsight "added Binotto. .

the budget – Speaking of the current season, Binotto said that "I would like to redraw Monaco, but not Silverstone. Sorry how it went, but it was the right choice – added the team principal – so far we have only achieved 4 wins, it could have been 5 more. cause it is reliability that we must continue to work on, but we will do it soon. Today we could have been 9 wins to 3. We must continue from here to the end and try to win them all, the World Cup must be the consequence. We all want to win, but the process passes through a path that is long, but we don't back down. Anything can happen from here to the end, there are still 10 races to go ".