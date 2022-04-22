Mattia Binotto has been at the helm of Scuderia Ferrari since 2019 and since the first interviews he had never hidden his secret dream, that of open a cycle of victories, he who was able to experience first hand and within the team the golden luster from 2000 to 2004 with Michael Schumacher at the wheel and Jean Todt at the head of the short wall. Ferrari has run out of titles since 2008 when Felipe Massa lost the Drivers’ World Championship despite having crossed the line of the Brazilian Grand Prix as virtual world champion, a title that vanished seconds later when Lewis Hamilton gained the position against Timo Glock. decisive to remain at the top of the standings by graduating as champion after the mockery of 12 months earlier when in the end it was Kimi Raikkonen who rejoiced.

In 2008 the ‘consolation prize’ was the Constructors title, but in the eyes of Mattia Binotto the primacy among the teams comes even before that reserved for drivers, although a few months ago Red Bull declared that it was decidedly more important to win the World Championship with Max Verstappen than to beat Mercedes in the ranking reserved for the teams. “The constructors’ championship represents the strength of a team. To understand: a drivers’ title would be extraordinary, but I think our goal goes further “said Mattia Binotto interviewed by The Corriere della Sera. The Head of Sports Management underlines that within the team the hunger of those who have collected disappointments for burning years goes beyond a single victory or a single title: “I see hunger, not just the desire to win individual GPs or a title. Much more. We want to bring Ferrari back to being a model for F1, for the rivals. Representing a model, this means ‘Being Ferrari’, feeding the myth of the Prancing Horse by being a reference in every field “.

Charles Leclerc firmly leads the Drivers’ World Championship at 71 points, 34 more than George Russell, Ferrari has instead 39 ahead of Mercedes, but the number one public danger in the eyes of Binotto remains Red Bull because “Has a higher development capacity than Mercedes”. The number one of the Ferrari wall sends back to the sender the thesis according to which Ferrari had an advantage in 2021 when Red Bull and Mercedes were distracted by the world struggle: “They were motivated, for us it was all uphill. Working on the future when you get slapped every weekend wasn’t easy. You have to put your face to it and have a management that accepts the situation. If the opponents are behind the reasons are other, the ‘distraction’ has nothing to do with it ”.