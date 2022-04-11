“The car today was a beast, I did what I wanted”. Like this Charles Leclerc paid tribute to the Ferrari F1-75 after crossing the finish line in first position in Melbourne in Australia, the first race driven from the first to the last lap, in which he also recorded the fastest lap of the race as evidence of an almost perfect car and kind to the tires unlike the Red Bull RB18, which ended up knocked out with Max Verstappen and far away with Sergio Perez despite the fact that the race recorded the entry of the Safety Car twice.

The 2022 car is the result of years of effort in Maranello, also because the pandemic that postponed the regulatory revolution scheduled for 2021 to the current season has postponed the red pickup, which arrived on time in this championship, by one year. Leclerc has 34 points ahead of George Russell in the Drivers’ standings, Ferrari even 39 over Mercedes despite yesterday’s knockout of Carlos Sainz, too impetuous at the start with the less performing compound of the Pirelli range, the hard one. Such a dominant Ferrari had not been registered since 2004when Michael Schumacher in the third race crumbled the competition in Bahrain taking the third success in as many races.

For now in this beginning of 2022 Max Verstappen has managed to snatch Leclerc and Ferrari the victory in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, but the F1-75 at the moment “Makes a separate championship” citing Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. Results resulting from the work and patience of team principal Mattia Binotto who has never doubted that he was at the helm of a group capable of bringing winning ideas to the track. This aspect of a Ferrari that has been able to have patience without upsetting the technical organization chart despite disappointing seasons is underlined by today’s edition of The Republic and it’s The Gazzetta dello Sport: “Binotto and his team raise their heads after 14 years of resounding, at times even humiliating, defeats. He could be the beginning of a cycle. The SF-75 is not simply a perfect car, as it happens from time to time in Formula 1 to teams that invest more; but the product of an accurate three-year planning work, the result of an attitude not very popular in Italy, yet prolific – writes Marco Mensurati on today’s edition of The Republic – Binotto knew very well that the Ferrari problem was unsolvable in the short term, having its roots in the 2008-14 period, and in particular in the lack of understanding of the impact that hybrid technology would have and still was having in motorsport (and in automotive in general). He thus decided to focus on long-term work, to sacrifice at least two seasons, 2020 and 2021, in the study of the new technical regulation (which came into force this year) and in the formation of a winning team. The goal was to be ready, competitive car and hungry team, for 2022 when the new technical regulation would have made a clean sweep of the now chronic advantages acquired by the competition “.

“Mattia Binotto is the man who drove Ferrari in a two-year crossing in the desert (2020 and 2021) at least tiring – the words of Gianluca Gasparini on the Rosea in his analysis – he did it wisely, useful to keep Charles Leclerc good when the results did not arrive and to motivate a team that was suffering with a style of command that was never over the top, unlike his predecessor (Maurizio Arrivabene, for whom the steps towards the pit wall were fundamental, if faced with decision they instilled safety in the whole team), a style that in any case ends up has already paid off ”.