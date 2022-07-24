The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship is giving Ferrari joys and sorrows. However, today’s retirement of Charles Leclerc is probably the height of the regret for the Prancing Horse team. At least up to this point of the season.

Leclerc, while he was intent on pushing just before making the first pit stop and after admirably repelling Max Verstappen’s initial attacks, made a mistake on lap 17, finishing out.

F1-75 number 16 crashed into the barriers and never got back into the race, thus losing a great opportunity to narrow the gap that separated him from Max Verstappen.

At the end of the race, Mattia Binotto, Ferrari’s team principal, wanted to give a caress to his driver, author of the first, serious mistake of a season in which, until now, he had delivered top-level performances to the team.

“I heard Charles too and the first thing he said to me is that if he loses the title by 32 points he will know where he lost them. But I don’t agree. We have lost a lot of points and in different ways, but we will still gain a lot. We have to look at it. to those we can take, not the ones we lose. Charles is a champion, no one in the team will ever question him. I told him there are still 10 races to win and let’s try to win them all. “

“Even today we had the fastest car, the best team and the strongest driver in terms of speed, today we had the better of Red Bull and Max on tire degradation. Everything was going the right way. Carlos also proved it. We will try to score a double in Hungary, there is everything to be able to do it. We have to turn the page. Staying here discussing a mistake, moreover made by a champion like Leclerc, does not make sense. trust and he has ours “.

“Charles is already there with the engineers who is looking at the data, he is looking at his pace that he had in the race and he is already smiling. Knowing how to turn the page is a strength. He and we are already focused on Hungary to lead to home a brace “.

In the radio team between Leclerc and the wall a few moments after the accident, the driver from Monaco spoke of a problem with the accelerator on his Red. Binotto explained what Leclerc meant and that the Red team had no problems.

“There was no problem with the throttle. What Charles was referring to on the radio was not related to the accident, but because he could not engage reverse gear. He wanted to get out of the barriers, but he did not feel the torque of the engine reacting to as he expected. It’s not a problem, that’s how it works. It doesn’t matter. “

The good news, at Ferrari, was the splendid comeback of Carlos Sainz Jr. The Madrid-born, who started next to last, exploited the potential of the F1-75 very well, also putting his proverbial touch in the driving that helped him to safeguard the tires. in an almost optimal way for the whole 53 laps planned.

“We had brought two sets of new mediums into the race convinced that it was the right choice, that they were better than the Hards, we knew we could handle them well and that was the case. Sainz had a great race starting from the back, he had patience at first. lap to avoid accidents and then lap after lap he recovered. He too had problems with the unsafe release at the pit stop, we’ll look at him well to understand what happened. “

Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“I know there are questions about Carlos’ second pit stop, but we think stopping him again was the right choice. We talked to him too, we clarified, we didn’t have enough rubber to finish the race. In doing so he made a point. for the fastest lap, he took it away from Max, there are many reasons. We would not have reached the end and at that point we chose the most appropriate to do it “.

“I’m happy for Carlos’ weekend. He did two extraordinary things. The first time in Q2, considering he is having the confidence he needs. Then he also helped Charles in Q3. Then the extraordinary overtaking he made outside today on Perez. He had the courage to do it, even if I could have used other words … he had the courage and overtook like a great driver. And the car showed that it was there anyway. “

Despite a very large gap from Verstappen and Red Bull, Binotto said he still believes in the world titles. There are still 10 races to go and anything can happen, especially considering the potential of F1-75.

“What is there to work on for the future? We have seen it, to win you need to be perfect, and sometimes even lucky. But above all perfect. We are making our bones. We have made a big leap forward compared to other seasons. ours is a clear conscience, because we are giving our best, we give a show and sometimes we are a reference for others. We are not going well, but the machine we have leads us to have satisfaction and now we are already thinking about Hungary “.

“Of course we are still thinking about the World Championship, now it is a bit more complicated, but not impossible. With determination we will continue to do our best race after race”, concluded the Ferrari team principal.