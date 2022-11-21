Max Verstappen finished the 2022 world championship with 146 points ahead of Charles Leclerc. In the Constructors’ standings, after 22 Grands Prix, Red Bull finished with a margin of 205 points over Ferrari.

At the halfway point of the season (after the Spielberg weekend) the difference between the leader of the drivers’ standings Verstappen and the first of his pursuers (Leclerc) was 38 lengths, while in the constructors’ standings the ‘gap’ between Red Bull and Ferrari was 56 points.

In the second half of the season, the values ​​in the field changed: Red Bull won 400 points, against the 251 of the Scuderia, along the same lines the gap between Verstappen and Leclerc, 108 points.

Scuderia Ferrari poses for a souvenir photo in Abu Dhabi Photo by: Ferrari

The numbers confirm a drastic change of hierarchies between the first and second half of the season, determined by various reasons which were confirmed by Mattia Binotto yesterday evening.

“In terms of development of the car, I think Red Bull had a very clear path – clarified the team principal of the Scuderia – or rather reduce the weight of the car, they knew what to focus on to obtain performance from the car. It was more complicated for us, because the improvements were mostly related to aerodynamic developments.”

“Looking back to the season, the development we’ve done hasn’t been enough, we stopped very early and not only by choice, but also for cost reasons. There are some aspects that we need to review”.

“The question is: did we make the right choice by stopping so early considering the priorities of the 2022 season and next? I don’t know – continued Binotto – I think that only 2023 will be able to tell us whether it has been corrected or not. Maybe we could have done a better development of the car, that’s something we’ll have to review. But mainly (the change of hierarchies) was determined by Red Bull who had a clear path ahead of them, namely weight reduction, I think it was easier for them to extract performance from the car”.

Ferrari F1-75, detail of the 066/7 engine: reliability was one of the red’s weak points Photo by: George Piola

Another of the fronts on which Maranello is working in view of next season is the reliability of the power unit. A crucial element, since after a start in 2022 in which the engine seemed to be an additional weapon available to Leclerc and Sainz, unexpected events occurred which determined ‘zeros’ (Leclerc in Spain, Sainz in Austria and both in Baku ). But it wasn’t just a matter of retiring from the race.

“We had to lower the power slightly, we had to do it,” admitted Binotto, confirming that in view of a definitive solution that we will see next year, in order not to take any risks in Maranello they had to give up some horsepower.

“Reliability is the absolute priority – Binotto reiterated summing up the points that emerged in the season that has just ended – to win you have to be reliable, and this year it wasn’t always like this. Then, of course, to win you need a fast single-seater, and we were fast in qualifying but not always in the race, sometimes due to tire degradation, sometimes due to a lack of pure pace.”

“These are the two fundamental aspects to work on, because if you have a fast and reliable car, then you can also make some mistakes on strategies or pitstops, but you can always compensate for them through performance and reliability. So we know what we have to work hard.”