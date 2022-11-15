Binotto yes or Binotto no? This seems to be the age-old question that haunts the whole world in these hours Ferrari. The rumors that appeared yesterday on the Rest of the Pug – who would like a change in the role of team principal of the Maranello team, with the farewell of Matthias Binotto and the advent of the Alfa Romeo counterpart in its place Frédéric Vasseur – today they were taken from all the main Italian and international newspapers. However, the confirmations that arrived from many quarters were opposed in the last few minutes firm denial published directly by the Maranello team.

In fact, with a message published in Italian and English on its official Twitter profile, Ferrari has denied the hypothesis of a change at the top which – according to rumors – would take effect from January 2023.”In relation to the speculations that appeared in some press organs regarding the position of the Team Principal of the Scuderia, Mattia Binotto, Ferrari communicates that these are totally unfounded rumors“, the dry message sent by Maranello. A clear stance which, however, paradoxically increases the uncertainty around what the team’s future will be in the coming months. All this on the eve of the last race weekend of the season, which opens on Friday in Abu Dhabi.