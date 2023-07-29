Alpine, after the purge the name of Binotto is mentioned

The revolution of Alpine that we had announced to you this morning took place even earlier than expected. Indeed, at the end of the only free practice session at Spa-Francorchamps, the French team announced the dismissal of Otmar Szafnauer and Alan It remains and Pat’s departure Fryannounced a few minutes later by Williams.

The farewell to three cornerstones of this caliber – Permane will leave the team after 34 years – could be the starting point for a weighty arrival. And the name of Mattia is now hot for Alpine Binotto: the French could think of the former Ferrari team principal, one of the very few “free agents” to have experience in supervising both chassis and engines. Furthermore, the engineer from Reggio has known the president and CEO of Renault Luca de Meo and the new Alpine CEO Philippe Krief for some time.

Fan’s words

Alpine, which has asked the FIA ​​to rethink the performance freeze of the power units given that the engine has a deficit of 30 horsepower compared to the competition, is looking at profiles that can improve the engine. And the new team principal Bruno family he did not deny the interest in the former Ferrari driver as his successor or as technical director: “Self Binotto can it be useful for the engine? The next step will be to assess the situation at Enstone and understand what needs to be changed. We will then decide what to do“, he said at a press conference in Spa-Francorchamps.

The Frenchman then commented on Permane’s farewell, indicating the areas where the team needs to work more urgently: “With Alan we were not aligned on the timelines to achieve the performance objectives. Our expectations are to fight for the win and the title as soon as possible. Our engine isn’t the best, despite the big leap made from 2021 to 2022. It’s an issue put on the table by the FIA, but I don’t think it’s so uncompetitive as to prevent us from improving the rest. We need to improve the chassis and the integration. We have a clear objective and project, which does not only concern Formula 1. At Viry and Enstone we have improved many things to move forward. We recently launched the second phase of the brand relaunch, which will be rooted in motorsport. In parallel we are launching the second phase of the team, to first achieve the performance goals we have set ourselves“.