The final result of the Hungarian Grand Prix undeniably left a bad taste in the team’s mouth Ferrari, who arrived in the Hungarian land with the intent of a double and who at the finish was unable to place any driver on the podium. It goes without saying how much the victory of Max Verstappen – who started tenth, his first career success from a starting position beyond the second row – further pushed the Red away from the top of the world rankings. On the other hand, the incredible series of misadventures that happened to Charles Leclerc brought the Monegasque to the podium in just one of the last eight GPs, an even more surprising statistic if you consider that in these races considered, the Ferrari driver started seven times in the top three.

Asked by David Coulthard on Channel4 regarding the management – even nervous – of such a situation, Mattia BinottoFerrari team principal, explained: “We all win and lose together, we will analyze what went wrong. We will focus first on the performance of the car, then on why the tires didn’t work and finally on the strategy. No doubt I am frustrated, even if I may not show it too much, but I assure you that I am frustrated because I know very well what the potential of the machine is. Perhaps in Hungary it was the only time in this first part of the season that the car did not have a great pace. We need to improve, understand what went wrong and make sure it doesn’t happen again, or what to improve on the car. I’m pretty sure that the performance of the car affected the behavior of the tires “concluded the engineer from Reggio.