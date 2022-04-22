“Never. I’m too headstrong ”. Like this Mattia Binotto he replied questioned about whether he had ever thought of stepping aside from the role of team principal and head of Scuderia Ferrari’s Sports Management. The Rossa under his ‘reign’ achieved three victories in 2019, zero in the following two years. 2022, the season for years indicated as that of redemption, however, started with two wins in three races (with a double as happened in Singapore in 2019) and with a car, the F1-75, which proved not only to be able to to play the win on all tracks, but to be often the favorite in guided and winding circuits.

“I am also aware that I am not the only one responsible for successes or failures. We are a team and I feel like one of many elements. We all reacted together, we have always remained united. And that gave me the push – added Mattia Binotto interviewed by The Corriere della Sera – we had the skills to be competitive. We had already demonstrated this in 2017 and 2018 and have grown since then. But I also knew that we would have to go through two seasons of sacrifices before taking the opportunity to redeem the new rules “. The last piece of a puzzle built with patience and concentration over many months was the new Dynisma simulator entrusted to former Red Bull man Marco Adurno. “We now have predictive tools capable of quickly identifying a problem and its cause. They will also be fundamental for developments “Binotto specified.

A Scuderia Ferrari that has therefore squared off around the team principal in difficult years, in which everyone has received practically unconditional trust in the face of disheartening results for the emblem of the Maranello company. Now is the time to repay this trust that Binotto feels he has on the part of the management: “I feel the trust of John Elkann and Benedetto Vignaotherwise I wouldn’t be here. I have relationships of trust and transparency with them “.