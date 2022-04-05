Mattia Binotto joined Ferrari in 1995. A watershed year for the destinies of the Red of Maranello, which marked the end of a dark era the premises for a golden age, a winning cycle that has given six titles – including five consecutive – in eight years. Principal architect: Michael Schumacherwho at the end of ’95 found an agreement with Ferrari and took the place of Jean Alesi, also attracting some criticism from fans fond of the French (soon changed his mind).

If his qualities as a driver led the Rossa to immediately incredible results (it is still impressive to think what the Kaiser was able to achieve in 1996 at Montmeló, with a car far inferior to the best), it was the charisma of the German to lead the whole team towards goals that only months before seemed impossible.

Self the boss commands, the leader leads. And Schumacher knew how to do it very well, as Binotto himself confirmed to the Germans Bild: “We had a fantastic, incredible time with Schumacher. I am really proud to have been a part of it. And not only that: I learned a lot from him. I took Michael’s winning mentality and the ability to be a leader. He will never forget his he teachings“.