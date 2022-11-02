Fifty-four F1 Grand Prix wins, four Drivers’ World Championships and seven Manufacturers. Twenty-nine years of history of the Ferrari – from 1959 to 1987 – in which Mauro Forghieri he was the undisputed protagonist, reference figure and charismatic leader, as well as technical director for most of the years. A person who knew how to be loved by the mechanics despite sometimes abrupt ways, but who served at certain times to get 100% of the team’s performance. Then, aside, a word of comfort. The right sentence at the right time: it was one of the secrets of Fury, who immediately conquered Enzo Ferrari (becoming technical director after just two years in Maranello) despite sometimes heated arguments, and entered the history of the Scuderia. Who wanted to remember the designer on the day of his death.

“When I joined the company in 1965, I shared the office with Cavalier Giberti, Ferrari’s first employee, and Mauro Forghieri, who had been hired a few years earlier, was in the office next door.“, This is the memory of the vice president Piero Ferrari. “We were separated by ten years of age and a glass. We actually saw each other all day every day. Forghieri put energy and passion into every activity of him. He had a sanguine character and I remember that in more than one of those interminable meetings of the Sports Management, which began in the evening and ended at night, I found myself mediating between him and my father. But I also know that my father appreciated in him the tireless desire to do, he knew that behind any mistake he made there was always and only the attempt to do more and better, to look ahead. It is a piece of our history that goes awaya man who has given a lot to Ferrari and to the world of racing in absolute terms“.

The team principal Mattia Binotto he added: “Today is a very sad day for all of us at Scuderia Ferrari. We mourn the passing of Mauro Forghieri, one of the most extraordinary figures in our history. Appointed to head the team at 27, with his brilliant insights he was one of the last total engineers in the motoring world. I happened to meet him on various occasions and each time it was a special emotion: his charisma has remained intact over time. His revolutionary ideas, together with his lively character and the ability to be a great motivator, allowed him to write some of the most significant pages in the history of Ferrari and feed the myth of the Prancing Horse like few others. We all will miss him“.

“Mauro Forghieri has played a key role in fueling the history of Ferrari. If Enzo Ferrari defined himself as an agitator of men, I think we can say that Forghieri was an agitator of ideas“, Concluded Antonello Coletta, the head of GT sports activities. “A brilliant innovator, capable of elaborating technical solutions that were precluded by most of the technicians of his time. A designer who knew how to go beyond his role, becoming a point of reference and a source of inspiration for all the people who collaborated with him. His eclecticism from a design point of view, his great curiosity and desire to go further, have given him a place in the history, not only of Ferrari, but also of motorsport.“.