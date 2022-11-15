It may still be a rumor, but anyone who thinks a bit logically knows that it can hardly be any other way. The Italian Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that Mattia Binotto is likely to be fired and that Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur will become Ferrari’s new team boss. Coincidentally, Robert Doornbos touched on the subject in his column for the December issue of TopGear Magazine.

In his column for TopGear Magazine he writes: ‘That’s something I can really get excited about: a publicly traded company, such a big club, so much investment, so much pressure to finally achieve success again – and that’s how you perform.’

He continues: ‘They realize in Barcelona that they have a car that they can potentially fight for a world title… and then you make so many mistakes that are unnecessary. Strategic mistakes, pit stop mistakes and just plain blunders. And also the drivers who throw it away themselves. Then you’re just not ready for the attack against a well-oiled machine like Red Bull.’

Someone had to leave a long time ago

‘I find it unbelievable that they didn’t make any management changes during the summer break and that no heads are rolling. Sure, that sounds intense, but that does happen with other organizations that don’t perform and so often go wrong. As long as there are no consequences, the errors will continue to pile up’, says Doornbos.

Robert Doornbos already predicted that someone would have to leave Ferrari, and that now probably turns out to be Binotto: ‘It’s just embarrassing at the moment, so I can see some changes during the winter break. The performance is bad for the sport and also bad for Ferrari’s image. In my view, this can no longer continue.’

