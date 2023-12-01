Mattia Binotto is officially on the market

A visit to the F1 paddock in Silverstone and then obviously one in Monza: the former team principal and managing director of Scuderia Ferrari Mattia Binotto in this 2023 he breathed the atmosphere of the race weekends on some occasions during his year of gardening leave.

After leaving the post of leader of the Scuderia di Maranello in mid-December last year, in fact, Binotto had to observe the classic ‘suspension’ period reserved for those who work in the world of F1 the moment you leave one team to move to another. The more senior the figure is in the hierarchy of the organizational chart of an F1 team, the longer the stop period that the resource must respect, from three months up to 18 or even 24.

As confirmed by today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport the time period in which Binotto could not make agreements with other teams following his farewell to Ferrari expired yesterday, November 30th. A gardening leave that essentially reflected the contract that bound Binotto to the Prancing Horse, which would have expired in 2023.

Over the last few months, Binotto’s figure has been associated with Audi, Alpine and McLaren, but none of these scenarios has ever taken more concrete shape after the first rumors circulated. The management revolution in Alpine after the Spa weekend in which Otmar Szafnauer, Pat Fry and Alan Permane were removed, of these only Pat Fry has already joined Williams. In Alpine, ‘space’ has therefore been freed up in terms of key figures on the wall, but Bruno Famin, appointed interim team principal, seems destined to hold this position also in 2024. Binotto’s future is therefore yet to be writtenbut from today there will no longer be any previous contractual constraints to respect for the former number one on the Ferrari wall.