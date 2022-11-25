Matthias Binotto a weight has been lifted. John Elkann mashed potato. And, according to the perforated walls of Maranello, also the managing director Benedict Vigna he breathed a sigh of relief. In short, a liberation for all to know that Binotto has resigned from Ferrari because he can no longer live without the support of the management and without a minimum of positive perspective on his future.

Thus a widely announced divorce took place, the real causes of which are not very clear and even less justifiable for those who do not know things from the inside. Dislike – one way or mutual? – alone is not enough to explain such a sensational decision. In large companies, issues of character are easily passed over, provided that there are results. And what more could Binotto have done, if not put himself behind that Mercedes that had dominated the hybrid era of F1 for eight years? Maybe Mercedes fired Toto Wolff for this setback? Don’t even think about it. All right, Red Bull distanced Ferrari by 205 points in the constructors’ standings and Verstappen – only he – preceded Leclerc by 146 lengths in the drivers’ standings, but how many years of fasting did Red Bull have to go before returning to the top ? Seven. Yet no one has ever questioned the work of Christian Horner.

Elkann instead wanted to close Binotto’s work a year early, who had the world title as his goal in 2023, well before that 2026 that the president had set for himself, as he revealed in an interview given to Pier Bergonzi on 10 September . In which he also said: “I knew we would have to suffer in 2021 but I knew the work we were doing would allow us to be competitive in 2022”. Indeed it was, within the limits of a progression that could not immediately reach the top: 4 victories and 11 pole positions were a drastic trend reversal and proof that the team fielded by Binotto, without the superstar technicians that he was lucky enough to be able to sign Jean Todt (he took them all except Newey) had started to work brilliantly.

Of course, there were huge mistakes in the choices made on the pit wall and Binotto didn’t always surround himself with the best collaborators in other sectors: he made some blunders. But we’re talking about a sports management that has 1200 employees, not a suburban family garage. Certainly, being a very analytical person, Binotto would have remedied the weaknesses before starting the 2023 season. However, the ground has been taken away from his feet and now someone else will benefit from his work and maybe win, if any. will be able.

A quality engineer, a profound connoisseur of Ferrari and all the sectors that make up Formula 1, Binotto gave his best from a technical point of view in a reform that claimed a few victims (more than one engineers were forced to leave due to harmony with Mattia) and required time to materialize. An effort recognized by the president: “Behind the successes there is great teamwork. I think trusting Binotto and his team was the right choice and it paid off. Thanks to them we are competitive and successful again”: Elkann’s words only 70 days ago. Binotto did an excellent job on the operational side but was lacking from a political point of view, in a difficult environment like that of Maranello, where every look is weighed, every word evaluated, every attitude vivisected. In this difficult atmosphere – but Binotto knew it: in life you make choices and you can even say no – the manager of the Sport Management was left alonewithout points of reference and it was inevitable that in the end it would find itself in conditions of fragility.

Charles Leclerc he has criticized Binotto more than once for certain tactical choices, always aiming for recognition of the role of first guide which he did not have because the times were not ripe. And invariably, investigating the arguments of the fracture, by deduction we end up indicating Leclerc as one of the causes that may have led to Mattia’s resignation. An awkward position, which exposes Charles to the judgment of all the men in the team, even those not linked to Binotto. Will he recognize Frederic Vasseur, the announced successor, even if perhaps not immediately (we are talking about an interlude by Vigna), the ‘status’ of leading man of the team at Leclerc? Officially it will not happen and the usual misleading definitions will be used, but the consequence will be that Carlos Sainz, who has always stated that he aspires to the world championship with Ferrari, will probably already be looking around, when instead in a championship of 24 races it is necessary to fight on two ends at least up to a certain moment, without making distinctions. And how will the returning Simone Resta position himself in a team that already has a technical director and that has been able to build a first-place car without him? Still on the subject of placements, it remains to be discovered how Vasseur, who has never managed a team capable of winning in F.1 or a company with 1,200 employees, will leave his mark on the Gestione Sportiva, where the Frenchman will become the reference language if we think of Leclerc, his manager Todt jr, Laurent Mekies, David Sanchez head of aerodynamics.

It is a Ferrari to be imagined that whirling in the minds of Elkann and Vigna, both sure that without Binotto we could do better, just at a time when someone very important on the rivals front is thinking of Binotto. In the past, Ferrari, for better or for worse, has always held a press conference at the end of the year in which the top management explained what had happened and why certain decisions had been made. Will it be there again this time? If yes, who will speak? And what will he say? Doing so would be a great test of courage: the first after the turning point.