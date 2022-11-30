“Andrea Agnelli would have been perfect”. Leo Turrini, a ‘specialist’ of the Scuderia Ferrari, expressed his regret for the cross events on the Turin-Maranello axis united by the fact that the Juventus president and the Ferrari team principal resigned from their respective positions about half a day apart between the evening of Monday 28 November and the morning of Tuesday 29 November. Andrea Agnelli is no longer a name “expendable” for Ferrari said Leo Turrini host of the show ‘All Summoned’ broadcast on Radio 24 after the earthquake that hit Juventus which saw the president and board of directors resign en bloc (including the former Ferrari team principal Maurizio Arrivabene) in the face of the evidence that emerged from the Prisma operation conducted by the Turin prosecutor’s office on the Juventus company’s financial statements .

Binotto’s resignation did not surprise Turrini because “Mattia and John Elkann were like oil and waterchemically incompatible, when the president’s trust in the managing director of the racing team is lost, it is right that this epilogue is reached even if for Ferrari it arrives at the wrong time since the car that will race in three months in Bahrain is already practically completed”. Regarding the hypothetical role played by Charles Leclerc – or from his entourage – in the dynamics that led to the isolation and resignation of Mattia Binotto, the authoritative journalist underlined that this concept is the most wrong thing that can be triggered in view of next season: “With all his strengths and weaknesses Binotto was the perfect scapegoat, now there are no excuses and we must not forget that Leclerc, my idol, has won five grand prix. It’s not Alonso who had won two titles or Schumacher who arrived at Ferrari as reigning double world champion. It is precisely an absolutely inadequate management to what is the legend of the brand and the brand“.