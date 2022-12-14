Already during the last championship, the former German driver Christian Danner he had also expressed an apt prediction by many other commentators and enthusiasts, favored by the ‘no’ year of Mercedes and by the continuous errors of Ferrari especially at a strategic level: Max Verstappen and Red Bull world champions. A prediction that successfully materialized in the month of October between the GP of Japan and that of the USA, and which now pushes the reporter of rtl extension64 years old, to new ‘bets’ for the next championship, for example on Mattia Binotto and Ferrari.

The man who contested 36 GPs in the second half of the 1980s does not look favorably on the arrival of Frédéric Vasseur as a new Red team principal. More than for the figure or the qualities of the French engineer, Danner is against Ferrari’s decision to let Binotto leave, to the point of predicting a non-positive 2023 for the little horse: “There is a magic word in Formula 1 about how to be successful, and it is continuity – he added – even if sometimes things don’t go well, it is better to analyze the problems, while continuing to work within a large construction. I fear that Ferrari has gone back three years with the departure of Binotto“.

Speaking of continuity, Mercedes has naturally confirmed its driver duo, made up of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Danner’s second prediction, also explained to the microphones of Sports1is inherent in the future of the German house, especially as regards the intensity of the internal challenge between Hamilton and Russellwith the latter prevailing over the seven-time world champion in 2022: “It was an interesting pairing in terms of personality – he has declared – because Hamilton has a big ego and Russell is more of a talker who approaches things with an open mind. Having these two elements in one team I think is very exciting“.