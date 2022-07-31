Ferrari against Red Bull, on the track but also in the statements. It has happened and will happen more and more often: the World Cup is also fought in this way, with those salacious jokes that can make your counterpart nervous. Helmut Marko – director of Red Bull – has learned this art for many years and can be defined without doubt an expert in the sector, vice versa the current Ferrari has always had an approach dedicated much more to racing than to microphones. This time, however, team principal Mattia Binotto wanted to respond to the Austrian.

Maybe the gap in the world rankings is widening too much, it will be the absolute need for a positive result in Hungary, but the engineer from Reggio replied to Marko with his own weapon: “He tries to add fuel to the fire, it’s normal, but our drivers know they don’t have to take any risks. You see them fighting, but they know there are margins, and they are not taking any risksFerrari team principal told a Sky Sport F1. “In the Sprint of Austria we lost a few tenths, there was a misunderstanding: one was thinking about managing the tires, the other about pushing, but between the two there is transparency and clarity of purpose. They also demonstrated this at Paul Ricard, where Carlos went out of his way to help Charles as opposed to what Perez did with Max. We Italians like to argue if something happens to Ferrari and we immediately forget if something happens to others. Maybe you don’t even listen, I think for example of Verstappen’s last radio team in qualifying: I believe that if one of ours had allowed himself to say certain things on the radio there would have been more controversy today“.

Binotto teased with savoir faire also Sergio Perez, who was eliminated in Q2 in qualifying: “It’s easier than it seems to motivate and calm the pilots, who are two smart guys. After the Silverstone Grand Prix, Charles was unhappy, he still felt the victory in his hand and it slipped away. And so we went to dinner in Monte Carlo, it was good to talk to him. For our part, we are trying to give him everything to put him in the best conditions and he is doing the same towards the team. The two drivers must both be motivated also in terms of manufacturers. Perez got lost today, but I think it was Ferrari’s credit for helping Carlos in his difficult moment. And it is thanks to him that he was able to react, it is his ability“.