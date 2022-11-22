After a 2021 poor in satisfaction in terms of results, the Ferrari she seemed to have gotten back up at the start of the 2022 world championship, characterized by the immediate victory of Charles Leclerc in Sakhir and in Australia. At the same time, Red Bull had instead received low blows for reliability problems, such as to indicate the little horse as a serious candidate for the conquest of the world title. Then, as the GPs wore on, everything gradually shifted in favor of the home of Milton Keynes.

With the successes of Verstappen, the Red had to contend with numerous reliability issuesalready emerged in Spain to the detriment of Leclerc, who was forced to retire due to a turbo failure. The Monegasque had then had to park his F1-75 also at Bakuthis time for trouble at the motorexactly as happened to Sainz in Austria, with the Spaniard who had also had to quickly abandon the car due to the flames that had destroyed the bonnet of the car. All this, together with the errors of the drivers, the degradation of the front tires and the questionable strategies of the team, had opened the doors of the world championship to Red Bull, which established itself both in the championship with Verstappen and in the constructors. However, there was another aspect that made Ferrari’s hopes more complex, admitted by the team principal Matthias Binotto only on the weekend of the Abu Dhabi GP, the last of the season.

In the most complex period in terms of reliability, and therefore dating back to the first half of the world championship, the engineer from Emilia actually confessed the team’s intervention on the power units, slightly reduced power to reduce the risks of further withdrawals due to technical problems: “It’s about the our top prioritybecause to win you need to be reliable, and this was not the case this season, as the 2022 balance sheet shows – said Binotto – the second objective is that of car speed, because while we were very competitive in qualifying, it wasn’t always like this in the race. Our race pace, both from tire degradation and pure pace, was not enough for a better position. If you develop a fast and reliable car – he added – it is true that strategic mistakes can be made or pit stops, but you can always compensate with the fact that the car itself is fast and reliable. So, that’s where we need to focus our efforts.”