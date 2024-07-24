by VALERIO BARRETTA

Gualtieri, Audi siren

The arrival of Mattia Binotto in Audi could have repercussions also in Ferrari. The former team principal of the Prancing Horse has in fact already called the technical director of the Maranello power unit Enrico Walters making him an offer to have him with them. This is reported in today’s edition of the Sports Courier.

Having worked for decades at Ferrari, Binotto knows Maranello like the back of his hand and is aware of the qualities of Waltershead of the entire engine project since 2017 and head of the power unit area since 2019, the same year in which the Lausanne native became team principal of the Scuderia.

Gualtieri’s work is highly appreciated in Ferrari, which now boasts the best power unit on the grid. This is precisely why Binotto wants him in Audi to work – once he has passed the gardening – to the new engines of the 2026a very delicate passage that will define the hierarchies of the new era of Formula 1.

Gualtieri, who at this stage is not taking care of the 2026 engine project (in the hands of Wolf Zimmerman), may not be the only one who is packing his bags from Ferrari for Audi. With the arrival of Binotto, in fact, this becomes a more attractive destination for Carlos too SainzThe Spaniard will logically give precedence to Red Bull and Mercedes, but the presence of his former team principal (who strongly wanted him instead of Sebastian Vettel) is a further guarantee.