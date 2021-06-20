A Ferrari too bad to be true. The SF21 that had delighted the fans, at least in qualifying, in Monaco and Baku, left stunned on the Paul Ricard track. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc suffered for all 53 laps of the race and finished the French appointment outside the points zone, in eleventh and fifteenth position.

A result that brought to mind the disappointing results that were often seen in 2020, with an SF1000 in a power crisis, but which today weighs heavily, especially if you look at the constructors’ classification and the direct comparison with McLaren for the third position.

The Woking team, in fact, shone with Norris, today an excellent fifth, and with a newfound Ricciardo who crossed the finish line behind his teammate. The points obtained by the English and the Australian allowed McLaren to overtake Ferrari again in the standings and now occupies third place with 110 points against the Scuderia’s 94.

At the end of an absolutely disastrous GP, Mattia Binotto, interviewed by the microphones of Sky Sport F1 HD, did not hide the disappointment for an unexpected performance on the eve.

“We did not only go badly with respect to Barcelona, ​​but also with respect to all the other races already played and the pace seen on Friday. We had a bad race without a doubt. We finished off the points and it was a blow if we look at the constructors’ standings ”.

What surprised the Ferrari team principal was the excessive graining that manifested itself in the race and that made life complicated for its drivers.

“Something went wrong, we had a lot of graining and we weren’t expecting it. We will have to analyze all the data, but the overheating of the tires is a hypothesis for this performance ”.

However, that the SF21 went into crisis with high temperatures is not new. In fact, already in the pre-season tests in Bahrain, by analyzing the timing of the race pace, one could see how the Cavallino car was not very kind to the tires.

Binotto admitted that this defect is already known from last season and that, in all likelihood, there will be other events where the SF21 will suffer again like today.

“Analyzing and understanding is the first step to then correct the defects. We know that this year with warm temperatures we are in trouble. It is one of the problems that we have been facing since last year on which we have not been able to intervene and on which we will not be able to intervene ”.

“There will be other tracks where we will be in difficulty due to the temperature of the asphalt. We will not find these conditions on all tracks. We will face them one at a time, but first we must try to understand what happened today and try to correct the problems if we succeed ”.

The Cavallino team principal then wanted to clarify the pressure increase imposed by Pirelli on Paul Ricard as the cause of the suffering.

“There has been an increase in pressure from Pirelli on the rear tires. This resulted in more sliding and the formation of graining. However, we had more problems at the front than at the rear ”.