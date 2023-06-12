Binotto in Audi, the denial arrives

In the last few hours there have been rumors about a visit from Mattia Binotto at the Competence Center Motorsport in Neuburg, Germany, the headquarters of the F1 project of Audi. Indiscretion not only never confirmed, but which also gave rise to controversy following the alleged statements of the former Ferrari team principal, who would have defined the German company’s operation as a clown. These messages have also not been confirmed, but the story has made a lot of noise.

At Audi, however, they deny that Binotto ever visited their headquarters. The engineer from Reggio is currently located in gardening and still cannot work with other teams. Precisely for this reason there was talk of a future in Audi, which will make its debut in Formula 1 in 2026 but which is clearly laying the foundations for his work. And it is doing so with the arrival of important names, such as Andreas Seidl – CEO of the Sauber group – and James Key, new technical director.

“We can confirm that Binotto has never visited the Competence Center Motorsport in Neuburgwhere our Formula 1 project is located“, this is the statement of a spokesman a PlanetF1. “As far as recruiting is concerned, we have to recognize that Formula 1 for Audi Sport here in Neuburg is a major transformation project. This means that we have benefited from the transition of around 200 highly skilled people from within Audi Sport to Formula 1. So this is a huge boost for our start-up phase“.

“Here in the region, we also have access to around a thousand technology experts who work in the automotive industry for Audi or for suppliersadded CEO Adam Baker. “But to make sure we are competitive in 2026, we want to accelerate our learning phase as much as possible and part of this strategy is a aggressive hiring schedule. So far we have engaged around 50 technical experts who will be joining us here, including from some of our competitors“.