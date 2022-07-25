The French Grand Prix gave the Ferrari the confirmation of being the best car overall at the moment on the starting grid and not just on Saturday in Qualifying. Carlos Sainz recovered to fifth place and on the track he overtook Russell’s Mercedes and Perez’s Red Bull with the only variable being equipped with the medium tire versus the hard tire mounted at that moment by rivals. With the same average tire Verstappen was unable to pass Leclerc in the very first laps of the race.

Sainz’s start from the back of the grid and Leclerc’s mistake allowed Verstappen and Red Bull to extend significantly their advantage in the rankings. The Dutchman has a 63-point lead to manage over the Monegasque, while the Milton Keynes team now has an 82-point margin over the Maranello Scuderia. The Ferrari team principal, Mattia Binotto, however, does not lose heart in the face of a deficient picture, at least in the rankings.

The performances of the F1-75 and the drivers reassure Binotto, who instead underlines how in Red Bull now Perez is in great difficulty after having proved to be very important in several races before encountering an evident involution attributable to a road taken by Red Bull at the same level. development and structure to fulfill the wishes of Max Verstappen. “To win you have to be perfect in everything. No team is perfect though. To date, for example Red Bull is not the fastest car, brought some developments to Paul Ricard that they took out of the car and therefore didn’t work. On Saturday Perez was asked to give Max the wake in qualifying, but he didn’t listen to the team – the words of Binotto at the press conference – I’ve always believed that we have two riders who are up to it and that’s what we wanted. I think that as a team being able to count on two riders is the best thing. Carlos had a wonderful weekend, it’s a pity that he started from behind, but he led him and won the maximum possible points in a race like today. Having two ambitious drivers is a good and useful thing, it can only bring good. I was there at the time of Michael, at the beginning of the season his teammate also had the ambition to win the championship. Then it was the track that determined who was behind. From our side as a stable we will try to put in better conditions the driver who at that moment has the best chance as a team to take home a constructors’ title. To do that, I think we need two drivers. To date, for example, we can see how, all in all, Red Bull is missing the second “.

Perez yesterday stained a colorless race and very far from Verstappen’s performance by making him blow the third position on the occasion of the restart after the Virtual Safety Car. On that occasion George Russell was quicker than Checo, thus conquering the third step of the podium. An error that was pointed out by Helmut Marko. After two-year renewal arrived on the eve of the Monaco Grand Prix then won by Perez, now the Mexican is going through a very difficult moment in his Red Bull experience again. Binotto hopes to be able to take advantage of it.