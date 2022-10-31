Forty points ahead to manage in the last two races: in this season finale, Mercedes brought an important package of updates to Austin, Texas that allowed Lewis Hamilton and George Russell’s W13s to take a significant step forward in terms of performance.

Lewis Hamilton collected two second places in the ‘double’ of the Americas in Texas and Mexico and the zeroes of Carlos Sainz in Japan and the United States contributed to the recovery of the team led by Toto Wolff, which still has a considerable margin to be eroded to dream of snatching it at the last minute square of honor in the Constructors’ standings at Ferrari.

The team principal of the Scuderia di Maranello was asked about this comeback by Mercedes Mattia Binotto at the press conference at the end of the Mexican Grand Prix, he stressed that Brackley’s team continued to push on updates and developments to the W13 unlike Ferrari, which, also for reasons related to respecting the budget cap, preferred to turn ahead to 2023 : “Mercedes is coming back up. They developed the car more than us, but we stopped relatively early to focus on the 2023 project. I’m not too worried about their rate of development, because I know we stopped. Certainly there would have been potential to be extracted, but there was no budget cap available to do so “.

The Mercedes it found itself substantially obliged not to abandon the W13 to its fate especially with a view to 2023. The concept on which the Mercedes 2022 was based may not be distorted, although both Toto Wolff and technical director Mike Elliott have stressed that the car built in Brackley will change its DNA next season in light of the problems that they held back the W13 at the moment still dry of victories in the championship still underway.