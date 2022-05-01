Six to four: for now Gilles Villeneuve is still ahead of Charles Leclerc in terms of victories in F1, both exclusively at the wheel of Ferrari. The Monegasque driver, after breaking the ice at Spa in 2019 and having inflamed the public in Monza the following week, inaugurated 2022 by winning in Bahrain and repeating himself in Australia. In Imola, however, the 1997 class made a mistake in the final race, nullifying a guaranteed podium by trying to assault the second position occupied by Sergio Perez.

A grit which cost Leclerc seven points, but which in any case inflamed the Imola audience. The driver who grew up in the Ferrari Driver Academy is firmly leader of the world championship and destined to overtake Gilles Villeneuve in terms of stage wins and presumably also destined to enter the roll of honor of world champions in F1, perhaps already in this 2022 started with the best wishes for Ferrari thanks to a single-seater, the F1-75, definitely performing.

On the occasion of the preview of the documentary ‘The Aviator’ – a Sonne Film and K + co-production in collaboration with Rai Documentari directed by Giangiacomo De Stefano to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the death of Gilles Villeneuve – the Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto addressed the theme of the comparison between Gilles Villeneuve and Charles Leclerc, defining the similarity as impossible: “Gilles was a brave driver, always sideways and on the limit. Talking about tactics and strategy with him had no meaning and Enzo Ferrari fell in love with this. In comparison with today, luckily for me I don’t have to manage someone like Gilles. Today with the riders it’s easier, they understand what strategy is, how to manage the tires, these are all words that they use and understand. Gilles is often compared to Charles, but there is a big difference in comparison with today, namely the risks these guys took. They sat in the middle of the muzzle and an accident could take away legs and feet. Today safety has grown to an extreme in Formula 1 fortunately and Ferrari has been very active along this path. If Gilles had raced with today’s cars, he would not have missed it. This is also a tribute to Formula 1 for how it has grown and to Ferrari which has always collaborated. It is good that Formula 1 is growing and that today’s drivers are from different generations, it would be like comparing players from different eras, and we must not forget this “ the words of Binotto collected by Carlo Platella, present at the ‘premiere’ of ‘The Aviator’.

The number one on the wall of the Scuderia di Maranello underlined that Gilles Villeneuve obviously contributed to increasing the myth that the Red embodies every day in the motto ‘Being Ferrari’: “#EssereFerrari is our vision. We launched it for the first time with the presentation of the 2019 car and today we have it everywhere, on the walls, on the drivers’ uniforms, on the car. #EssereFerrari is our way of being and it is what we want to represent, communicate and nurture. We are a unique team, the one that has won the most. When we launched it, we also thought of Gilles, why he represents #EssereFerrari out of passion, courage and desire. Because in #EssereFerrari we talk about being and when one remembers Gilles, one thinks of how he behaved and how he drove. He had only won six races, after all a few, but few others like him have fueled a legend ”.