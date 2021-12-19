“I didn’t come to Ferrari to be a wingman”. Carlos Sainz had presented himself with the right amount of self-confidence at the time of the announcement of the signing with the Maranello Scuderia in May 2020 to announce a two-year agreement valid for 2021 and 2022. The Spanish driver, making his debut with the Red, he went beyond all expectations by finishing fifth in the drivers’ standings ahead of former box mate Lando Norris and ahead of current partner Charles Leclerc, beaten by five and a half points. Sainz collected the beauty of four podiums against the only second place obtained by the Monegasque at Silverstone, even if in Great Britain Leclerc dreamed of victory by leading the Grand Prix for a long time only to surrender in the final to the recovery of Lewis Hamilton.

Such leveled performances between Sainz and Leclerc, combined with the fact that the – numerous – duels on the track between the two never resulted in contact, meant that Ferrari was able to clearly bend McLaren in the fight for third place. in the Constructors’ standings, won by the Maranello Scuderia by a large margin. An objective achieved also thanks to the introduction in the championship final of an updated power unit in the hybrid system, but the path towards the redemption of a decidedly bitter 2020 began in winter as the team principal reiterated. Mattia Binotto during the press conference reserved for team principals held in Abu Dhabi: “Sainz proved to be a ‘student’ who learns quickly and the winter spent practically entirely in Maranello alongside the engineers has paid off. Having organized a test at Fiorano with the car from a few seasons ago simply to try out all the procedures was an important step. His growth has been continuous and constant throughout the season, evidently Leclerc was also a good teacher. It is really important for us to count on both riders, such a balanced pair is the key to aiming for a good standings in the constructors’ championship. In the last few races they have practically always fought wheel to wheel and this is an encouraging dynamic for the future ”.

The future will finally coincide with the long-awaited 2022 season of Ferrari, its drivers and the Prancing Horse fans, called to return to being a great protagonist after two seasons without a win in the race. Carlos Sainz the contract is expiring at the end of 2022, it would come as no surprise to announce an extension during the winter break in light of such a convincing debut. Facing such a delicate season without doubts about the future would certainly be psychologically important for the Spaniard and consequently for the whole Scuderia Ferrari.