Binotto, a 2023 as an observer

On November 29, 2022, Ferrari announced through a press release that it had accepted the resignation by Mattia Binotto from the role of team principal and managing director of the Scuderia di Maranello, a choice of the engineer from Reggio dictated by the fact that he no longer felt the necessary trust from the top management of the Prancing Horse, i.e. the president John Elkann and the administrator delegate Benedetto Vigna. On December 31, the contract that linked Mattia Binotto to Ferrari ended a year early and for this reason the former number one of the wall will observe a gardening leave period of at least six months if not a year before possibly binding to a another team that will be neither Red Bull nor Mercedes given that Toto Wolff underlined that in the past there have been too many differences with Binotto to put them behind us (above all the veto placed by Ferrari on Wolff’s climb to the CEO seat of FOM for Liberty Media).

Bahrain not from the low wall, but from the TV

“I glanced at Netflix, but I’m not a fan of these things. The new World Cup? I will certainly watch the first race, God forbid. And I’ll be rooting for the Reds”the words of Mattia Binotto on the start of the championship reported by today’s edition of The Rest of the Pug according to which the former Ferrari team principal has an offer from Audi on the tablea manufacturer that will debut in F1 in 2026 following a progressive takeover of the shares of Sauber, a team that has its headquarters in Hinwil in Switzerland, a solution that is also logistically more than favorable for Binotto which could guarantee Andreas Seidl and the Audi project invaluable skills in building a power unit.

An SF-23 ‘his’

The SF-23 with which Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will hunt for satisfaction this season it is obviously the daughter of Binotto’s management, characterized by a horizontal structure at the level of the technical organizational chart. The figure of technical director, for example, is no longer present in Ferrari after Binotto initially enclosed both the positions of technical director and team principal in him. Subsequently, the technical direction was divided into macro areas with Enrico Cardile, David Sanchez and Enrico Gualtieri in charge of chassis, aerodynamics and power unit. Frederic Vasseur has not yet intervened at the technical management level, for now the big change of the Ferrari wall in 2023 is the absence of the chief strategist Inaki Rueda with greater responsibility for Ravin Jain.

Vasseur ‘only’ general manager

Compared to Mattia Binotto, the Frenchman who arrived from Sauber is not managing director as well as team principal, but only general manager. It is therefore likely that the CEO Benedict Vigna in 2023 can increase the range of action at the decision-making level. In fact, Pino Allievi underlined that in 2023 in Ferrari there are many figures who have to prove that they are worth the position they hold.