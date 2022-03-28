Unlike Bahrain, there is no Red on the top step of the podium, but in any case the haul is definitely rich for the Ferrari in Jeddah. Charles Leclerc fought to the last meter for the victory against Max Verstappen, in a Grand Prix full of episodes and highlights, while Carlos Sainz managed to take home another podium (albeit with a half smile). A pair that once again proves to be very solid and on which the Cavallino continues to rely heavily also for the optimization of the technical package on the track.

“Both have driven with coldness and lucidity: they were very good – Mattia Binotto applauded in the post-GP – It was important for us to finish the race and take home as many points as possible. I think we did it: in the decisive moments both Charles and Carlos drove well. This makes me happy, also thinking about the next races “.

The Ferrari team principal then concentrated on being protagonists in the fight at the top: “I don’t know if we will have another twenty races like this. We like being part of this show and this competition and fighting for victories and podiums. We are there for now. I said it and I repeat it: 4-5 races will be needed to have a clear balance sheet, then we’ll see how the rest of the season develops. Now different tracks await us: Melbourne, a track different from the past and from these first two, and then Imola. Imola has slow corners on which we can maybe use our car to the fullest ”.