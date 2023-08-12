Binotto, future in Alpine?

In France they are now certain: Mattia Binotto, after leaving Ferrari Red, will wear blue. Indeed, of blue Alpine. The former team principal of the Scuderia is one of the most credible candidates to take over the place vacated by Otmar Szafnauer and temporarily taken by Bruno Famin. If an agreement is found and once the period of gardeningthe engineer from Reggio would be operating at Enstone and could bring some loyalists with him to rebuild the technical structure of a team recently in disarray.

The impression one gets from the outside of the Alpine is, in fact, that of a team in search of identity and guidance on and off the track. Precisely for this reason Luca de Meo – Renault managing director – would be strongly interested in the former Ferrari number one, a figure he has known for some time, used to acting under enormous pressure. It remains to be seen Binotto’s real interest in a team that has proven to be a powder keg and has changed as many team principals in the last four years. According to his colleague Leo Turrini, who has known him since his beginnings in Ferrari, Binotto could do really well at Enstone.

Turrini’s comment

“I wouldn’t be surprised. Mattia is a smart guy, perhaps undermined by an excess of self-esteem. He had the Ferrari GP in his hand for a few years, it was his dream come true. Other dreams instead have failed, also due to his responsibility. He made mistakes, but it wasn’t always helped: he trusted the wrong friends and was a disaster in communication. Some of his utterances cry out for vengeance. However, if he finds a mentor in de Meo and if he learns to listen more, he could do excellent things“.

The recent goodbyes in Alpine

The recent purge at Alpine has left many Formula 1 observers dumbfounded. The renunciation of team principal Szafnauer, sporting director Alan Permane and technical director Pat Fry is not surprising, but rather the choice of a complete “purge” without even waiting the summer break. Indeed, announcing the choice in Spa, between one session and another, almost as if to ensure that he has the maximum spotlight on him and to give the full meaning of the expulsion, which also came after having ousted the previous CEO Laurent Rossi.