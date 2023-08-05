Binotto-Alpine: it’s now the countdown

The Spa weekend in Belgium which concluded the first part of the 2023 F1 championship season recorded on Friday the fact that the Alpine has practically done ‘a clean sweep‘ of his ‘high command’ when it comes to trackside operations in F1. In fact, the transalpine team ended the collaboration with Alan Permane, Pat Fry (who settled in Williams) and Otmar Szafnauer a few days after the change of CEO from Laurent Rossi to Philippe Krief.

Bruno Famin has been put in charge of the team ad interim but his ‘kingdom’ according to what was reported by the newspaper f1i.autojournal.fr it will be very short. Matthias Binottoformer team principal and managing director of Scuderia Ferrari who resigned from his post in December a year ahead of the expiry of the contract scheduled for the end of 2023, in fact, is ready to take the reins of Alpine at the end of the gardening leave period which must obviously observe like all colleagues who change team in the world of F1.

Mattia Binotto’s stop could be less than 12 months given that France expects the engineer from Reggio to start being operational in Alpine as early as September on the basis of the agreements that all the parties interested in the negotiation are making in recent weeks. After visiting the F1 paddock at Silverstone in Great Britain, Binotto was spotted again in Belgium at Spa, not during the race weekend, but during the tests conducted by Pirelli following the Grand Prix. In terms of classification in terms of qualification, Binotto will not simply be team principal and the mandate will be quite long.

The former number one of the Ferrari wall he will eventually have his work cut out for him at the political level. In fact, Alpine is trying to convince the FIA ​​to be able to intervene on the power unit built at Viry-Chatillon since at the moment the French engine is the least performing of the four present in F1 (which are Renault, Ferrari, Mercedes and Honda). . The Federation opened up this possibility at the end of the F1 Commission meeting, always held on a Friday in Spa full of important events. However, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, with regard to the matter, underlined that different measures (for example intervening on the flowmeter) from the concession of more hours of work on the dynamic bench for Alpine would in fact mean introducing a sort of BoP (Balance of Performance) in F1.