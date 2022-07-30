It could have been a 1-2, in the end it was a 2-3. Ferrari will start the Hungarian Grand Prix in the pursuit. Not to Max Verstappen, but to George Russell, surprisingly poleman of the day: but will it be competitive tomorrow too? According to team principal Mattia Binotto, yes. The Briton will be attacked immediately, on the other hand the opportunity of a Red Bull dispersed in the middle of the group is too tempting.

“A brace tomorrow would be essential, for the effort that the whole team is making. We need to start collecting. It is important to try to score a brace, then we know that there is a Russell on pole, who usually goes even better in the race, there are fierce opponents behind. The riders are not smiling today, but everyone believes in the team. Even among the mechanics and engineers no one smiled, and this basically pleases me. If a second and third place don’t make us smile, that’s a good thingis a demonstration of the strength of this team, of its mentality and its approach: we always try to get the best, and if we don’t smile today it is because we know that our potential could be higher. We missed a polewhich is always important at the Hungaroring, but we are starting from good positions in a race that has to be written“, Binotto told a Sky Sport F1. “I do not sign a second place, not even for a second and third. Today’s qualifying shows that nothing is taken for granted, problems can happen to Red Bull, just as they have to us: the difference is minimal. Today Max (Verstappen, nda) he ran into a power unit problem, if it happened two laps later it would have happened tomorrow in the race and it would have been even better. But we must focus on ourselves, without thinking of others, we must try to do our duty as best we can. Tomorrow it will be difficult because there are several cars that have done well: whoever is behind us will be aggressive, they will want to recover. We will not have to go wrong to complete this race with the best possible result. There Mercedes has shown that he does better in the race than in qualifying, basically. Congratulations on the pole position, you can expect a good race from them, they will be real opponents who can give a hard time for victory. We have to try to overtake Russell as soon as possible, in the opening laps“.