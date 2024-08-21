Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Dubai Sports Council, the Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation and Binos Sports Club announced the organization of the second edition of the Binos Classic for bodybuilding and fitness, which includes sports competitions and an exhibition. It will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center on September 7 and 8, and participants will compete for cash prizes totaling AED 1.2 million, making it the highest prize value for a championship in the world, with an expected participation of up to 700 male and female players.

This came during a press conference held at the Dubai Sports Council headquarters today in the presence of Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Maher Abdul Karim Julfar, Deputy CEO of the Dubai World Trade Centre. Ali Omar, Director of the Sports Events Department at the Dubai Sports Council, Mohammed Abdul Rahim Al Marri, Secretary General of the Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of Events and Festivals at the Dubai World Trade Centre, and Anis Binous, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Championship, spoke during the conference.

The championship will witness the holding of 6 different categories, which are bodybuilding, physique, physical strength, arm wrestling, in addition to boxing and kickboxing.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad expressed his deepest thanks and appreciation to the wise leadership for the great and continuous support for Emirati sports, bodybuilding and fitness. He also praised the efforts of the Dubai Sports Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the joint cooperation that contributed to the development of sports infrastructure, which was reflected in bodybuilding. He said: The Benos Classic Championship is one of the most important championships supervised by the Federation, especially since the Benos Bodybuilding Club is a strategic partner of the Federation, and a good number of players train in its gym. He stressed that the Federation’s Board of Directors supports all supporting sports entities, which contributed to achieving many gains in various technical and developmental aspects, and was a reason for discovering players and including them in the ranks of the national team. These championships also contributed to developing referees and various elements of the game.