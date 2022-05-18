Winner of the 10th stage of the Giro d’Italia, Biniam Girmay became, at the age of 22, the first Eritrean cyclist to win a stage in a Grand Tour. It is an important milestone for African cycling and confirms the talent of the young athlete.

Biniam Girmay continues to make history for her country and the African continent. Less than two months after winning the Belgian classic ‘Ghent-Wevelgem’, the 22-year-old rider shone again.

On Tuesday, May 17, he won the tenth stage of the Giro d’Italia, between Pescara and Jesi, becoming the first black African rider to win a stage in a Grand Tour.

Most of the peloton was reduced by the multiple difficulties concentrated in the last 100 km of the stage, while Biniam Girmay confirmed the magnificence of his qualities. Supported by his team ‘Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux’, he put an end to his rivals’ breakaway attempts before winning the sprint in a small group.

“Tell me who he’s beaten and I’ll tell you who you are,” is the saying in cycling. Biniam Girmay already has all the ballots to become a big winner: just behind him, the Dutch phenomenon Mathieu van der Poel, grandson of Raymond Poulidor, gave a thumbs up as he stood a few meters from the finish to salute the performance of his younger brother. He then hugged him to congratulate him.

“Every day we write a new story,” Girmay said with a smile on her face. “I can say that I am happy and grateful,” added the Eritrean, who is the sporting pride of his country.

Biniam Girmay has been flirting with victory since the start of the Giro d’Italia: 2nd behind van der Poel in the first stage, 4th in stages 3, 6 and 8, and 5th in stage 5.

a constant progression

A prestigious victory in a Grand Tour that rewards regular progression. Although he started cycling as a teenager in Eritrea imitating his cousin, Biniam Girmay soon caught the attention of sports scouts.

He joined the World Cycling Center (CMC) for his second junior year in 2018. This structure, created by the International Cycling Union, aims to support talents from emerging countries.

In the same year, he already made a name for himself by becoming three-time African junior road champion, winning gold medals in the road race, time trial and team time trial.

From then on, he multiplied the prestigious victories for his young age, especially winning ahead of the Belgian phenomenon Remco Evenepoel in the ‘Aubel-Thimister-Stavelot’.

In 2019, he became the first rider born in the 2000s to win a professional race by winning the third stage of the ‘Tropicale Amissa Bongo’ in Gabon with the Eritrean team. This was followed by a victory in the Tour de Rwanda and a fifth place in the queen stage of the ‘Tour de l’Avenir’, a true Junior Tour de France.

This caused him to be signed by the French professional continental team ‘Nippo Delko One Provence’.

His performances in his first year as a professional earned him the award for African rider of the year, awarded by a jury chaired by Bernard Hinault. He then made the big leap to the ‘World Tour’, cycling’s highest division, with the ‘Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux’.

Before winning the ‘Ghent-Wevelgem’, he had already made himself known at the end of September at the world championships by winning the silver medal in the junior category, a first for a black African runner.

Biniam Girmay is now a pioneer in a sport from which black African runners have long been absent, as continental victories have often been won by white runners, such as South Africans Daryl Impey, “Robbie” Hunter, or even the “white Kenyan” Christopher Froome.

Eritrea, land of cycling

Biniam Girmay is the heir to a long line of Eritrean runners who have distinguished themselves in cycling. Daniel Teklehaimanot was the first of them and also passed through the World Cycling Center.

In 2015, he became the first sub-Saharan African rider to wear the polka-dot jersey for best climber in the Tour de France. Teklehaimanot also won the ‘Dauphiné’ mountain classification in 2015 and 2016.

But since that “spark”, his compatriots had a hard time settling at the highest level. “I wondered if Eritrean cycling was not running out of steam,” Michel Thèze, former WCC director, told AFP in an interview. Biniam Girmay’s success “comes at the right time, it will give it a second wind,” he believes. “It is a confirmation of the great potential that exists there.”

Located between the high plateaus of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea, Eritrea is an ideal place for cycling. With much of the country nestled between 1,800 and 3,000 meters above sea level, runners develop exceptional physiological abilities.

And cycling, inherited from Italian colonization between 1885 and 1941, is deeply rooted in Eritrean culture. The competitions are frequent and “high level”, says Michel Thèze.

In Africa, the Eritreans are crushing the competition: since 2010, they have won eight of the eleven continental individual road titles, and ten team time trial titles. Several teams are betting on this talent, such as ‘EF Education-EasyPost’ with Merhawi Kudus or ‘Cofidis’ with Natnael Berhane.

Its success is generating a lot of buzz, both in Eritrea and in the diaspora. “Those who succeed are stars”, confirms Michel Thèze. They are like ambassadors of a country that only appears in the news for refugees fleeing a regime accused of violating human rights, its involvement in the conflict in Ethiopia or, recently, its opposition to a UN resolution calling for an end to of the fighting in Ukraine.





In 2015, on their return from the Tour de France, Daniel Teklehaimanot and Merhawi Kudus paraded through the streets of an exultant Asmara, the Eritrean capital, and were received by President Issayas Afewerki.

“As a child, I watched the Giro d’Italia on television.”

Biniam Girmay, who was also feted by his compatriots in Europe at the start and finish of the races, stressed before the start of the cycling competition that the ‘Giro d’Italia’ was a special event for Eritrea due to the old colonial ties between both countries.

“As a child, I used to watch the Giro d’Italia on TV with my friends. I used to go cycling with the dream of being able to participate in a grand Tour one day,” said the Eritrean. “With the team, we have set ourselves the goal of achieving a stage victory.”

“If I am lucky enough to do it, I will become the first black African to win a stage on a Grand Tour.” “It would mean a lot for my country, for the African continent and for cycling in general,” he added.

Ten stages later, the goal was reached. But just as he was celebrating his historic success on the ‘Jesi’ podium, the 22-year-old Eritrean accidentally hit himself in the eye with the cork from the giant bottle he was supposed to open.

An injury that prevented him from starting the next stage and continuing his hand in hand with Arnaud Démare for the best sprinter jersey. This new first for a pilot will have to wait a little longer.

With this incident behind him, the future looks bright for the Asmara native. The young man does not hesitate to think about the 2025 world championships, which will be organized in Rwanda, a first for Africa.

What better story could there be than seeing a rider from the mainland raise his arms there?

*Adapted from its original French version