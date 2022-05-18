The Eritrean Biniam Girmay ended up in a hospital after the ceremony that elevated him as the winner of the tenth stage of the Giro d’Italiaas he was struck in the left eye by the impact of the cork from the sparkling wine bottle with which the winner is honored every day on the podium.

Girmay (Asmara, 22 years old) received the flowers and immediately bowed to uncork the sparkling wine reserved for the winner.

The plug flew out before the runner got up and hit him hard in the left eye. After leaving the podium, he told his assistants that he could barely see out of that eye and was transported to the Carlo Urbani hospital in Jesi.



The rider, as a precaution, did not start for stage 11 of the Giro, but he has not been the only one who has had unusual injuries.

Goalkeeper Santiago Cañizares, in the run-up to the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, suffered an unfortunate one. The perfume fell off and his foot suffered a large cut, which did not allow him to play that contest.

Éver Banega forgot to put the brakes on the car when he was going to tank it and He suffered a fracture of the tia and fibula.

Martín Palermo, Argentine striker, celebrated a goal and at that moment he injured his tibia and fibula. He caused low, at that time, for Boca Juniors.

Tennis player John Millman, when he was playing the ATP in Acapulco, tried to stop the ball with the racket from behind, but it went straight into the eye. Blow that sent him to the ground.

That is why we say that Girmay is not alone.

