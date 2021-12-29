The bingo game, if it did not exist, it would have to be invented. It is a classic family-size fun that, especially during the end of year parties, is brought to the living room to have fun all together with numbers. Hoping to be the first to make three, four, five and maybe bingo, taking home the prizes up for grabs.

It’s easy to say the bingo game, because in reality there are so many variants on the market. From classic models, “those of the past”, to electronic variants reminiscent of the game of bingo, grandson of the ancient tombola. Up to the versions with animals for the little ones of the house.

On Amazon we can find many canned games, including bingo for adults and children, even in the Deluxe version or the Neapolitan Smorfia to give away on any occasion. Because everyone loves to play bingo. And they love to spend some time together while having fun with a simple game, suitable for everyone.

Liscianigiochi 56996 – Bingo Mark And Delete Game Room, Multicolored, 6 years +

From Liscianigiochi here is the Ludoteca series with the Bingo score and cancel, ideal for players aged 6 to 99. And even beyond. A game for family fun, with 48 folders that can be written, erased and rewritten thanks to the special marker to use. A interactive game for children and adults, suitable for two players and up. The box contains a board, 90 numbers, nine erasable markers and 48 cards with the numbers written on them.

Glooke Selected – RUGGERO GRAPHIC Arts Special Bingo (48) Board Games

Glooke Selected proposes its classic and traditional bingo, with 48 cards to play for ages 6 and up with friends and family, for maximum fun. The package obviously contains the pawns with numbers and a billboard, plus the classic paper and plastic folders. A game of tradition, light and practical with folders equipped with windows, to be mounted on first use.

Clementoni Classical Tombola Board Game

From Clementoni, on the other hand, here is the classic board game, from six years up, from two players onwards. A strictly Made in Italy board game that never goes out of style, to have fun with family or friends. The pack contains 48 folders with blue markings to cover the numbers, 1 board with the numbers from 1 to 90 and also 90 wooden numbers.

Chicos – Electric Bingo 24 Folders

For the lazy and for those who want to play bingo, but with the style of its direct heir, bingo that is particularly fashionable in the States, here is from Chicos the electric bingo with 24 cards and automatic scoreboard who fishes for us the balls with the numbers to announce. Ideal for children aged 3 and up, the electric bingo creates suspense and anticipation, waiting for the number, mixed inside the board, to come out of the designated hole. The extraction of the 90 balls, with numbers from 1 to 90, is in fact automatic and they come out one after the other randomly, so it will be impossible to “cheat”. The numbering is engraved on the balls. The package also includes 24 folders.

Clementoni – 12690 – Sapientino – The Bingo of the animals – bingo game with illustrated tiles – 5 years educational game – board game – Made in Italy

Also Clementoni proposes its bingo, of the Sapientino line, for children from 5 to 7 years: the famous Bingo of animals with cards illustrated with splendid photographic images representing the most famous animals in the world. The educational board game, rigorously Made in Italy, is recommended for ages 5 and up. A fun game to stimulate observation and association skills, encouraging children to learn about the animals that come out as they play. Folders can be composed and customized.

Viscio Trading – Bingo Grimace 48 Folders

And here, instead, the bingo combined with the Neapolitan grimace, which associates a reference to each number on the board, as always between 1 and 90. Viscio Trading offers its pack with 48 folders and 1 paper billboard, with the classic wooden numbers (the version with 96 folders is also available, when the whole family is reunited). The product is made with the best materials.

Clementoni – 16630 – Bingo Deluxe Edition, 48 cards – board game, board game for the whole family

Finally, from Clementoni here is the Bingo Deluxe Edition ideal as a gift. A package that includes the classic boxed board game perfect for the whole family, for more than 2 players and for children aged 6 and above. A classic of board games in a high-quality edition, to play in the company of friends and family. It is the classic Neapolitan bingo with 48 folders with windows included, a board, a fabric bag and the traditional 90 wooden numbers to be extracted one after the other.

On New Year’s Eve the game of bingo cannot be missed: may the luckiest one win!