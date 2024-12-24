‘Bingo Cuñao’ is here with the hoaxes and nonsense that will be a ‘trending topic’ at family gatherings this Christmas

You are an informed person. You know perfectly well what has really happened this year and what hasn’t. But not everyone frequents media outlets that do honest journalism. It is highly likely that at your Christmas Eve dinner – and at other family celebrations this Christmas – some ‘in-law’ will appear wanting to argue. Now you have two options: get into the trap or take it with humor. For the first thing, this lavish cheat sheet with data and arguments will be great for you; but if you prefer not to get too hot and have a good time, here is our traditional ‘Bingo Cuñao 2024’. Don’t miss a word of what your brother-in-law says: print the cardboard in PDF and cross out. You can line up and even bingo!

The ‘in-law’ have been rehearsing all year in bars, social networks and, also, from the tribunes of Congress, regional parliaments and the media. The 2024 edition is completely updated, so it also serves as a review of that most conspiratorial and delirious ‘B side’ of current events. Many of last year’s topics are still valid (Vinicius, Air Fryer, reggaeton, amnesty…); but the capacity of the ‘in-laws’ to fabricate and spread hoaxes has no limit and in 2024 new jokes have proliferated…

The instructions are simple. Do what you prefer: open the cardboard image on your mobileor lower it here in PDF and print it out, or simply write down the answers on a sheet of paper. Then you just have to pay attention while you brother-in-law he lectures you. If you see that he loses his rhythm, you can bring up controversial topics of conversation: he will do the rest on his own. Cross out the clichés, hoaxes and commonplaces that you fall into with that peculiar aplomb. Try not to get caught!

Here is the image of this year’s cardboard:

